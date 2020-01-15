Big Bear’s home opener against Webb Wednesday, Jan. 15, was going to be a battle for Cross Valley League supremacy. But a scheduling conflict means the Bears have to wait one more week to bring out the home mats.
The Bears will host Webb along with Great Oak on Jan. 24 in a tri-dual match. The contest with Webb counts in CVL competition. Great Oak is a nonleague meet. It will be the wrestling team’s home opener and home finale on the same day.
For the full story CLICK HERE
