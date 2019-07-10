The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 11-12 in Big Bear Lake offers a safe boating class July 20 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The class meets at the Big Bear Municipal Water District board room at 40524 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear Lake. Lunch is provided.
Students learn proper boat handling, local hazards, navigation rules and boating laws, required and recommended safety equipment, personal watercraft safety and more.
Cost is $45 and includes instruction, textbook, handouts and a certificate. To preregister, contact Mark Poster at 909-725-0447 or email
Another one-day session is available on Aug. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.