If you operate a motorized vessel on California waterways, you may be required to pass an approved boating safety exam and carry a California Boater Card.
Beat the deadline by taking a safe boating course now. The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary sponsors its final Safe Boating Course class of the season on Aug. 17 at the Big Bear Chamber of Commerce meeting room.
Class meets from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with lunch provided. The class, including a textbook, handouts and certificate, is $45 per person. To register, contact Mark Poster at 909-725-0447 or email boatcrashexpert@hotmail.com. The Big Bear Chamber of Commerce is at 630 Bartlett Road, Big Bear Lake.
