Big Bear’s tennis team is truly in a building year. Coach Diane Kendall said she doesn’t want to sound like a broken record, but with young and mostly inexperienced players, a few wins are considered victories this season.
Kendall has a small number of girls out for tennis this season, with only five of the 14 returnees. The new players are learning everything about the sport, from the racket up.
Singles play has been the strength for the Bears thus far, but injuries and illness are taking their toll, Kendall said. Senior Kaitlyn Barbour won all her sets last week, but is injured and wasn’t scheduled to play on Oct. 1 when Big Bear was scheduled to travel to Victor Valley. Kendall was taking nine players for the match.
