The USASA amateur snowboard and freeski competitions are here. The first event for the Southern California Region is a rail jam at Bear Mountain on Dec. 15.
Registration is from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on the day of the event. The competition goes from 4 to 5 p.m. and is open to amateurs of all ages and ability levels.
USASA events at Bear Mountain this season include slopestyle on Jan. 12, rail jam on Jan. 26, halfpipe on Feb. 9 and Boardercross on March 1.
The USASA hosts more than 500 snowboard and freeski events each year at 120 ski resorts across the United States. The USASA National Championships are at Copper Mountain in Colorado.
For more information, visit
www.bigbearmountainresort.com or www.usasa.org.
Bear Mountain is at 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
