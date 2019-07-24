This is a trail run like no other. The third annual Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall is Aug. 10 at Snow Summit.
Runners race a 1-mile, uphill climb beginning at 9 a.m. The start line is at 7,000 feet with the finish 1,200 feet higher in elevation.
Age categories for males and females include 13-and-under, 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-plus. Registration is $35 in advance, $50 on race day. Participants must register by Aug. 1 to be guaranteed a free T-shirt. Cost includes a Scenic Sky Chair ride from the finish to the base area.
There are discounts available for Big Bear runners, kids age 10 and younger, teams of five or more, and verified high school teams. The top male and female finisher each receive $100. Custom awards are given out for age and team category winners.
