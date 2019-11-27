Don’t be fooled by the Big Bear High School boys and girls soccer schedules. Neither team is beginning Cross Valley League play the first week of December.
The Cross Valley League has switched things up in the sport of soccer this year. The past three years there has been a clear division between successful programs and programs that are struggling to get established. With that in mind, the league voted to partner with the Agape League in both sports this season.
Teams from Riverside Prep, University Prep, Big Bear, the Academy for Academic Excellence and Cobalt Institute of Math & Science will compete in the Cross Valley League. Teams from the Academy of Careers & Exploration, Excelsior Charter and Lucerne Valley will play for the Agape League title.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.