Across the state of California school districts are extending closure dates until the first week of May. Bear Valley Unified School District and San Bernardino County are among those to extend remote learning until at least May 4.
The California Interscholastic League’s 10 section commissioners are scheduled to meet Friday, April 3, to discuss a spring sports playoff plan. CIF Southern Section playoffs were originally scheduled to begin in early May, but if the playoffs aren’t canceled, those dates will need to be pushed back. Most leagues had not conducted league competition when the seasons were put on hold in March.
The CIF Southern Section, of which Big Bear High School and the Cross Valley League are members, extended its office closure until the California executive stay-at-home order is lifted. “We will continue to update the CIF Southern Section website and our various social media platforms with any changes as they become available during this health crisis due to the COVID-19 virus,” according to a CIFSS press release on March 27.
Visit www.cifss.org for the latest information. Visit
www.bigbeargrizzly.net on April 3 for a story about the CIF decision.
