There was no snow or icy rain to deal with this time around at the cross-country mountain bike race at Rim Nordic July 14. Seventy-eight mountain bikers showed up to participate in the second of four Rim Nordic races in the 2019 series.
Cold weather kept participants to a minimum at the first race in May. Cyclists must race in three of the four events to qualify for the overall Rim Nordic title.
Nic Beechan of the Trek/Shimano team led the pro men on Sunday, finishing about five minutes ahead of Cal State champ Samuel Brehm of Bear Valley Bikes. Victor Sheldon of Baghouse was third, followed by Bear Valley Bikes’ Romolo Forcino and Cameron Dominguez of Union Sport.
Michele McClure of SC Velo easily captured the top spot in the pro women’s race over Kathryn Lockwood of Irvine.
Other races in the series are set for Aug. 11 and Sept. 8. Double points will be awarded for the series during the final race, which must be attended by cyclists to qualify for the overall title.
For more information on the Rim Nordic 2019 cross-country mountain bike series and complete results from the July 14 race, visit www.rimnordic.com.
The Rim Nordic Bike Park is on Highway 18, across from Snow Valley Resort between Big Bear Lake and Running Springs.
