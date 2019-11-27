For three years the Big Bear High School girls basketball team depended on a trio of players for scoring. None of them are on the 2019-20 edition of the Lady Bears varsity.
Big Bear head coach Mike Schermer knows this year’s team has the talent and skills to take over the scoring task. What the girls need, Schermer said, is confidence. “We have the possibility of having four girls scoring in double figures every night,” Schermer said. “We’re not far off. We’re learning. I know they can do it. Hopefully that clicks with them.”
Big Bear enters the second week of the season with a 1-3 record. The Lady Bears’ lone victory came
Nov. 21 in a 55-43 win over Kaiser in the first round of the Woodcrest Christian Tournament. Senior forward Siena Hermon scored 19 points and senior forward Alexis Berg added 13. Hermon was named to the all-tournament team.
The Lady Bears dropped the season opener Nov. 18, a 57-33 loss to Silverado. Other losses were to Sherman Indian by a score of 56-33 on Nov. 22 and to San Jacinto Valley Academy 63-35 on Nov. 23.
