Runners on your marks. The third annual Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall is Saturday, Aug. 10, at Snow Summit. Participants race a 1-mile, uphill climb beginning at 9 a.m. The start line is at 7,000 feet with the finish 1,200 feet higher in elevation.
Age categories for males and females include 13-and-under, 14-18, 19-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60-plus. Entry fee is $50 on race day. Cost includes a Scenic Sky Chair ride from the finish to the base area.
Discounts are available for Big Bear runners, children age 10 and younger, teams of five or more, and verified high school teams.
Ryan Hall, a native of Big Bear Lake, began his Olympic journey at Snow Summit with weekly 1-mile timed runs up The Wall ski run. The Big Bear High School cross-country team utilizes the run as part of its training program.
Packet pickup is available Friday, Aug. 9, from 3 to 8 p.m. at Nottinghams Restaurant & Tavern, 40797 Big Bear Blvd., Big Bear Lake. Packet pickup is also available Saturday from 7 to
8:30 a.m. at Snow Summit.
Proceeds support the Big Bear High School cross-country program. For more information, contact Tamara Stiles at 909-543-9159 or visit
www.conquerthewall.org. Snow Summit is at 880 Summit Blvd., Big Bear Lake.
