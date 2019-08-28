The Los Vaqueros de las Montanas Riding Club isn’t ready to put away the saddles.
Los Vaqueros hosts cow sorting events on Tuesday and Saturday through the end of September at 6 p.m. There is also a clinic Sept. 21 and 22 with B&E Horsemanship. Advance registration is recommended.
For more information on how to join, contact Mo Franks at 562-673-7717 or email Heidi Duran at
The Los Vaqueros de las Montanas Arena is at 440 Cascade Street, Big Bear City.
