Big Bear Middle School’s cross-country teams got off to a good start for the 2019 season with wins all around in their first meet of the year.
Big Bear’s Sophia Ragsdale won the girls race with a time of 13 minutes, 43.9 seconds. And her teammate Kael Jex won the boys race in 11:54.
In the girls race, Big Bear Middle School took the top four spots. Behind Ragsdale were Natalie Montbriand, Serenatie Courtney and Angelina Philips.
On the boys side, Big Bear Middle School runners finished 1, 3, 7, 8 and 10 to win the race overall. Big Bear’s Jacob Gilligan finished third in 12 minutes.
Second place was Isaiah Sharkey of Ranchero finishing in 11:50 and Antony Newman-Gomez, also of Ranchero, finished fourth in 12:25.
In addition to Big Bear and Ranchero Middle School, Riverside Prep also took part. Barstow was a no-show.
Big Bear Middle School travels to Hesperia Thursday, Sept. 5 for the next meet then returns home on Sept. 12.
—Judi Bowers
@BBGrizzlyJudi
