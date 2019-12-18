The 2019-20 varsity boys soccer season is a tale of epic proportions. You could say it’s the Bear Cubs versus Goliaths.
Big Bear’s varsity team is primarily a frosh-soph unit facing older, bigger and more experienced teams this season. Being placed in the Cross Valley League rather than Agape League means it will be a trial by fire for many of these young cubs.
Big Bear earned its first win under first-year head coach Fredy Diaz on Dec. 9, edging Silver Valley 2-1 in Yermo. The game-winning goal was scored by sophomore Juan Sainz on an assist from senior Josue Ruiz. The Bears’ first goal of the game was notched by freshman Bryan Chavez on an assist from sophomore Abraham Celis.
