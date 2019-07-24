The 37th annual Cal-Hi Sports All-State softball teams have been announced, and Big Bear has a representative in the lineup.
Lexie Duran earned all-state second team honors in the small schools division after turning in a stellar sophomore season. Duran had four no-hitters and 222 strikeouts in 122 innings in 2019. The lefty also hit for a .667 average and had 46 RBI.
For more information about Cal-Hi Sports, visit calhisports.com.
The Lady Bears ended the 2019 season with a 13-10 overall record and was second in the Cross Valley League at 10-2. Big Bear also competed in its second straight CIF playoffs.
