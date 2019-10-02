For the first time in more than two years, the Big Bear High School girls golf team lost a league match. The Lady Bears lost to Coachella Valley on Sept. 26 by a score of 284 to 299.
It didn’t sit well with the coach or the players.
“It was not our best (effort),” said Big Bear head coach Chris Leong.
With the loss, Big Bear dropped to second place in the Desert Valley League standings. But all is not lost. The Lady Bears can earn a share of the league title with a win over the same Coachella Valley team when it comes to Big Bear Wednesday, Oct. 2.
It’s a match senior Ashley Griffiths said the Lady Bears are looking forward to playing ever since the loss.
On Sept. 30 the Lady Bears began their quest for redemption with a 277-334 win over Desert Hot Springs to improve to 11-2 overall and 5-1 in the DVL. It was the first of four matches in four days for Big Bear, which was scheduled to host Banning on Oct. 1. The Lady Bears wrap the week at Indio on Thursday, Oct. 3.
For the full story CLICK HERE
