The Bears are sharpening their bats for a two-part test this week. With three games on the schedule including an early Cross Valley League contest, Big Bear’s young varsity baseball team will face its first big challenge of the season.
“This is the biggest week so far, and maybe even for the whole year,” Big Bear head coach Mike Benson said. “Two of our three games are against strong opponents, and I don’t know what the third team will be like.”
Big Bear begins the week with a 3-2 record after going 1-1 last week. Big Bear lost to Notre Dame-Riverside 5-4 on Feb. 26 then rebounded with a 7-1 win at Desert Mirage on Feb. 28.
The Bears were scheduled to play at Twentynine Palms March 3. The Wildcats are a mystery team, Benson said. “They have had their problems in recent years, but you never know what to expect.”
Big Bear follows with its biggest game of the week on Thursday,
March 5, at Excelsior Charter. Excelsior is the defending CVL champion. The Bears wrap the week at Granite Hills on Friday, March 6.
For the full story CLICK HERE
