This time around the Lady Bears have to share the Desert Valley League golf title. The good news is they won the tiebreaker Oct. 24 to earn a spot in the CIF Southern Section Girls Central Division Team Golf Championships Tuesday, Nov. 5, in Chino Hills.
For Big Bear, the DVL title is the girls golf program’s 11th league title in a row and 12th overall. Ten of those titles, including the first nine of the streak, came in the now defunct De Anza League. Big Bear won the DVL title for the first time in 2018.
One Big Bear golfer qualified for the CIF Individual Regional Championships Oct. 29, also in Chino Hills. Senior Ana Melissa finished second in the Desert Valley League Finals Oct. 24 to earn a spot along with Frida Rodriguez and Isabel Alvarez of Coachella Valley, and Marissa Lindley of Yucca Valley.
For the full story CLICK HERE
