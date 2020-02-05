Dave Griffiths’ family ranges far and wide. It is not limited to wife, children and parents, but is an extended family of athletes, coaches, teachers and parents. Especially athletes.
Family defines what Big Bear High School football has been for the better part of 40 years. Griffiths saw that cohesiveness when he arrived as an assistant coach for Mike Clifton in the late 1990s. Under Griffiths’ tutelage the past 21 years, he not only continued the tradition, he expanded its scope.
For Griffiths, wins are measured not by the numbers on the scoreboard, but by instilling a sense of responsibility and commitment in Big Bear athletes. “The No. 1 goal has always been to develop a family,” Griffiths says about his coaching philosophy. “That is the basic answer and what has made it all worthwhile. It is a game. We tell them they won’t remember the scores, but they’re going to remember relationships. Those are lifelong memories. You learn to do things for we instead of me — playing for each other. Those are the values, whether coaching football or everyday. It should be the basis of any program.”
Clifton said he is proud of what his successor achieved with the program. “Don Gifford refocused the program,” Clifton says. “He gave it a purpose. We tried to continue that way. Dave was sensitive to the traditions. He added several things of his own. He’s done a great job. He made us so proud. He deserves all the bear hugs. Those bear hugs will be important down the road.”
