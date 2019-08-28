The Big Bear varsity volleyball team is on a roll. And head coach JoAnne Matlock hopes that roll continues as the Lady Bears play four matches during the next eight days.
The Lady Bears (4-4) won three in a row last week including victories over Lucerne Valley, Granite Hills and Adelanto. Big Bear was scheduled to play at Twentynine Palms (2-1) on
Aug. 27 and at home against Rialto (0-4) Thursday, Aug. 29, Yucca Valley (0-0) on Friday, Aug. 30, and Desert Hot Springs (1-2) on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
“We were able to work on some things (last week), and learned some things,” Big Bear head coach JoAnne Matlock said about the win streak. “We need to work on our transition game and talking more, communicating. The girls are figuring it out.”
Seniors Macy Egerer (25 kills) and Ashley Everman (22 kills) and juniors Bella Joha (21 kills) and Kyla Francis (16 kills) lead the way in Big Bear’s balanced attack at the net. Francis (35 assists) and sophomore Alissa Everman (50 assists) lead the way at setter. And Junior libero Dallas Rahill (32) leads the way on backcourt defense.
For the full story CLICK HERE
