Snow Summit Race Team's Goldsmith Ski Race series kicked off Jan. 19 at Snow Summit with a full slate of participants competing in two giant slalom races.
Race team and masters division skiers managed to compete in two races in the series while development and novice teams participated in one race. Development and novice teams will race again on Sunday, Jan. 26.
