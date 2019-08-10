It’s a busy time for Big Bear High School athletes participating in fall sports. Practices are in full swing for cross-country, volleyball, girls tennis and girls golf.
For the football program, there are two weeks left before start of the 2019 campaign.
On Saturday, Aug. 10, Big Bear’s frosh-soph and varsity teams gathered at Minder Field for photo day and intrasquad scrimmages. Coaches fine-tuned the lineups, worked on game-like scenarios and taught pre-game traditions.
Senior Paul Domingue tops the list of varsity quarterbacks that also includes senior Randall Weaver and sophomore Sammy Volpicelli in backup roles.
The Bears face a real opponent Saturday, Aug. 17, when St. Anthony of Long Beach comes to town for a scrimmage. The first official game of the season is Aug. 24 when the Bears host Victor Valley at Minder Field.
