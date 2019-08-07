For the past 15 years, SCA Promotions Inc. partnered with Visit Big Bear to provide the prize contract for the Fishin’ for 50K Trout Tournament. The company runs the tagged fish portion of the tournament, which includes tag numbering and winning number selections.
This year, SCA made a mistake in preparing the contest. Instead of selecting five winning tags out of 30 total tags, SCA picked one. When Visit Big Bear opened the envelope post-tournament one number was listed. SCA has taken full responsibility for the mistake.
Two anglers caught tagged fish during the tournament. SCA will pay the travel and lodging expenses for the anglers to return to Big Bear Lake and will run a money bags contest with the same 1:6 payout odds as the
tournament.
The contest is at 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the conference center at the Big Bear Visitor Center, 40824 Big Bear Blvd. Press and public are welcome to attend and watch the excitement.
Mistakes happen. Visit Big Bear is pleased with SCA’s prompt, responsible handling of the situation and asks for the continued support and confidence in the contest transparency so anglers will return for more fun in 2020. Next year, should Visit Big Bear choose to partner with SCA, one designated representative at the bureau will look at the winning numbers before the tournament to prevent the mistake from happening again.
For more information, contact Eddie Kirsch, Visit Big Bear director of
marketing, at eddiek@bigbear.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.