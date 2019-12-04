The CIF Southern Section football season may have ended last week with several CIF titles decided. But for several Big Bear High School seniors, the season isn’t over yet. The Cross Valley League All Stars play the Agape League All Stars Saturday, Dec. 7, at Lucerne Valley High School stadium for High Desert bragging rights.
Kickoff is at 2 p.m.
Members of the Cross Valley League champions Big Bear playing in the all-star game include Fernando Vela, Paul Domingue, River Monroe, Bryan Cartmell, Liam Early, Riley Powell and Tristan Darling.
Domingue led the Cross Valley League with 1,033 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns. Vela led Big Bear with four
interceptions.
—Kathy Portie
@BBGrizzlyKathy
