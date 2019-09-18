Snow Summit was packed with pedal power Sept. 13-15 for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking. Seven hundred athletes and 4,000 spectators from around the world gathered at the resort in Big Bear Lake for a full slate of events including dual slalom, the GT Bicycles Enduro race, Red Bull Best Whip presented by SPANK bikes, the Intense Cycles Downhill, Commencal Next Gen Downhill and an adaptive race.
Event organizers upped the ante with a $10,000 first place prize for the men’s and women’s open downhill.
