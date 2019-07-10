Bear Valley Unified School District offers free summer lunch for children and teens Monday through Friday until July 19.
Lunch must be eaten on site at the Big Bear High School cafeteria between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. The summer food service program serves healthy meals to all children and teens, age 18 and younger.
Children attending Beyond the Bell are also eligible for the meal.
For more information, call the school district at 909-866-4631.
Big Bear High School is at 351 Maple Lane, Big Bear City.
