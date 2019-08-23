Big Bear's volleyball teams hosted Adelanto Friday night and earned wins at both levels.
After a 25-13 in in the first game, the JV team struggled in game two with mistakes getting the best of them. The 15-25 loss forced a game three and it was a nail biter before the Lady Bears pulled out the victory 15-13 to win the match and improve their season record to 3-0.
The varsity team took a commanding lead in game one of their match winning 25-16. Game two was a back and forth battle before Adelanto pulled ahead for the win 25-23. The Lady Bears rallied in game three to pull out a 25-18 then kept fans on the edge of their seats before winning 25-21 and take the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.