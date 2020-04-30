He hasn’t been officially approved or hired yet, but John Stewart is planning a move up the mountain to become the Big Bear High School football coach.
Stewart tendered his resignation at Yucca Valley High School this week, where he was the head football coach for one year. Stewart told the Hi-Desert Star he is anticipating the Bear Valley Unified School District board to consider his employment and appointment as the head coach at its May 6 meeting.
According to a press release issued by Morongo Unified School District, Stewart tendered his resignation to Yucca Valley High School principal Justin Monical on April 27. The release stated Stewart told Monical he had been courted by Big Bear, which he called his “dream job.” Stewart said he pursued the position and ultimately said the Yucca Valley community isn’t the right fit for his family.
Stewart replaces Dave Griffiths, who announced his retirement as head football coach for Big Bear a few months ago. Griffiths will continue teaching at the high school. Stewart has a 7-4 record with Yucca Valley’s football team in his one season, earing a league championship.
“John Stewart is an excellent coach whose professional resume speaks for itself,” the Morongo Unified press release stated.
“I enjoyed working with the kids, my staff and the administration team at the school,” Stewart told the Hi-Desert Star. “I just felt that it was time to move on.”
The Grizzly has reached out to Stewart and will have more on this story as it becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.