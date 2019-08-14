You could say the Big Bear varsity volleyball team will be a little slim in the middle when it opens the 2019 season at the Blackhawk Tournament, Saturday, Aug. 17. That’s because one of the Lady Bears’ middle attackers, Bella Joha, will miss the tournament so she can attend her sister’s wedding. The other, Ashley Everman, isn’t at full speed because of a shoulder injury.
The lack of depth in the position to start the season isn’t a concern for Big Bear head coach JoAnne Matlock. She sees it as a chance to look at younger players and see what they can do in the middle, she said.
“We’re definitely going to be trying out some things,” Matlock said.
Experience isn’t a problem at the other positions. Junior Dallas Rahill returns as the team libero. Senior Kyla Francis and sophomore Alissa Everman share setting duties, and seniors Macy Egerer and Justyne Coyle are experienced on the left side of the net.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.