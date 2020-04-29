Big Bear High School seniors Ashley Griffiths and Paul Domingue are among 25 recipients of the distinguished Ken Hubbs Award for 2020.
Domingue is a two-sport athlete at Big Bear High School, earning all-Cross Valley League and all-CIF honors in football in 2019. He is also a Cross Valley League and CIF qualifier in track as a junior and was ranked in the division this season in the triple jump. Domingue recently signed a letter of intent to participate in track at Humboldt State University.
Griffiths is a three-sport athlete at Big Bear High School, earning all-Desert Valley League honors in golf, all-Cross Valley League honors in soccer and is an all-CVL player on the softball team. She participated in CIF competition in all three sports.
Griffiths has narrowed her college choices to a couple of schools with the hopes of attending the University of Montana in the fall.
The Ken Hubbs Foundation honors the memory and exemplary life of Kenneth Douglass Hubbs who died in 1964 at the age of 22. Since 1964, the Ken Hubbs Foundation has annually honored outstanding senior athletes from local high schools. The foundation selects each of the 25 male and female winners based not only on athletic achievement, but also on citizenship, community involvement and service, student government and commitment to further their education.
Schools with athletes earning Ken Hubbs awards in 2020 in addition to Big Bear High School include AB Miller, Aquinas, Arrowhead Christian, Arroyo Valley, Bloomington, Cajon, Carter, Citrus Valley, Colton, Eisenhower, Fontana, Grand Terrace, Indian Springs, Jurupa Hills, Kaiser, Pacific, Redlands, Redlands East Valley, Rialto, Rim of the World, San Bernardino, San Gorgonio, Summit and Yucaipa. Ernesto Martinez of San Bernardino High received the Keith Hubbs Memorial Award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.