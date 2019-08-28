The Big Bear High School girls golf team started the 2019 season where it left off in 2018 — with a dual match win.
The Lady Bears defeated Beaumont 274-316 in the season opener Aug. 26 at Bear Mountain Golf Course. Senior Ashley Griffiths fired a 43 to lead the Lady Bears. Senior Ana Melissa was close behind with a 49.
The Lady Bears are back on the Bear Mountain greens Wednesday,
Aug. 28, when they host Rancho Mirage in a dual match at
3 p.m. Big Bear is on the road at Beaumont Thursday, Aug. 29, before coming back home Tuesday, Sept. 3, for a Desert Valley League match against Coachella Valley.
