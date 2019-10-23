It was a good day at Bear Mountain Golf Course for the Big Bear High School girls golf team. The Desert Valley League co-champions earned the right to play in the CIF team tournament while qualifying all six of its golfers to play in the second round of the league finals Thursday, Oct. 24.
Senior Ashley Griffiths stands in second place going into the second round, three shots off the pace. Marissa Lindley of Yucca Valley is in first place after a round of 87.
Big Bear senior Ana Melissa is third at 93 followed by Frida Rodriguez and Isabel Alvarez of Coachella Valley at 94 and 95 respectively. Rounding out the top six is Big Bear senior Joana Diaz, who rebounded from a high front nine score to card an even 100.
The top four finishers in the league finals advance to the CIF Southern Section-Ford Girls Southern Individual Regional Tournament on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
The cut-off score in the first round was a 131. Twenty-two of the 32 golfers in the league finals advance to the second round on Thursday. Tee time is at 10 a.m. as the girls play another round of 18.
Big Bear and Coachella Valley are 2019 DVL co-champions. Only one spot is available for the team playoffs. Desert Valley League used a tiebreaker to determine team representative to the CIF Southern Section-Ford Girls Central Division Team Golf Championship on Nov. 5.
