Dave Griffiths is hanging up the clipboard. The Big Bear High School head football coach announced his resignation Jan. 28 after 21 years at the helm.
Griffiths sent a letter to his Big Bear High School Football Family, announcing his decision on Jan. 28. “This is a decision in which I have not come to lightly, but, is definitely the right one for me, my family and the program,” he wrote.
His announcement comes two days after the 2019 football banquet and one day after a Cross Valley League athletic directors meeting.
The Cross Valley League will see a change to its football lineup in 2020. Excelsior Charter has dropped its football program while Vasquez joins the league for football only. Other schools in the league along with Big Bear include Silver Valley and Riverside Prep.
During Griffiths’ 21-year stint the Bears earned 11 league titles and CIF championship crowns in 2006 and 2017. Griffiths was named Small Schools State Coach of the Year for 2017 by CalHiSports.
The Bears set a state record for most overtimes in a single game in their 56-50 win over Desert Hot Springs in 2011.
Griffiths said it was time to make a change. He plans to remain on the Big Bear High School teaching staff. Whether he remains as the school’s athletic director is still to be determined, he said.
