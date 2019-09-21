Things weren't looking so good at Minder Field midway through the Big Bear varsity football game against Rialto Sept. 21. The Bears were down 22-8 at the half. They only had one snap from scrimmage in the second quarter.
Big Bear's only offense in the first half was on special teams on senior Fernando Vela's 85-yard kickoff return. The Bears successfully converted the 2-point PAT on a toss from Sammy Volpicelli to Bryan Cartmell. And the Bears' defense was being pushed around by a much bigger Rialto offensive line.
And then there was the second half.
"We got tough," Big Bear head coach Dave Griffiths said.
The Bears kept their focus on the game while Rialto continued to get the yellow flag. Numerous holding calls, sprinkled in with a few personal fouls and delays of game, and the Knights got about 180 yards in penalties.
The Bears took advantage.
First, there was senior slotback Paul Domingue's 50 yard touchdown run in the third quarter to bring the Bears within 22-14. The Big Bear defense held Rialto to two offensive series without touchdowns.
Volpicelli scored on a 1-yard run midway through the fourth quarter after slotback Draven Nicholson scampered 11 yards to bring the Bears to the goal line. Domingue took the sweep to the right for the 2-point conversion and the Bears tied the game at 22-22.
A quarterback sack by River Monroe and Liam Early halted the next Rialto series and the Bears got the ball back with 2 minutes, 15 seconds left in the game.
The Bears seemed to score on the first play from scrimmage on an 83-yard run from Domingue. But it was called back for a block in the back. It took six more plays before Domingue broke free again for a 38-yard TD run. Emmanuel Millan's PAT was good and Big Bear had a 29-22 lead with 32.5 seconds remaining in the game.
The Bears' defense bent a little but then halted the Rialto last-second threat, bringing down the Knights for the 29-22 win.
"You know what you did?" Griffiths asked his players in the huddle after the game. "You got tough. That's what you were looking for."
The second half saw a different Big Bear team. "You talked to each other, you trusted each other," Big Bear defensive coordinator Ron Perkins told the Bears.
As the team gathered for a final cheer, Griffiths looked on with a smile on his face. "I think we just found ourselves," Griffiths said. "We hadn't shown any grit in our first four games. That entire second half was grit. Cody LeClaire playing at receiver for the first time ever on the winning drive and making those blocks was grit. Hugo Cruz doing the same thing."
The Bears showed grit, and they showed polish. Their discipline was key. "We played some Big Bear football today," Griffiths said.
With the win, the Bears improve to 2-3 overall. Big Bear travels to face Boron in a non league game Friday, Sept. 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.