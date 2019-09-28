Big Bear keeps the National Ultra Endurance Grizzly 100 title at home in 2019. Chad Hall, riding for Bear Valley Bikes, took the win in the 100K race in a time of 4 hours, 54 minutes, 23.387 seconds Sept. 28.
Kyle Trudeau of Tucson, Arizona, finished second, about seven minutes behind Hall. Samuel Brehm of Big Bear City, also riding for Bear Valley Bikes, was seventh.
Chase Edwards of Flagstaff, Arizona, won the women’s Grizzly 100 title, finishing in 6:24:12.686.
Veteran pro Tinker Juarez of Whittier, California, won the Grizzly 75K, with a time of 4:04:10.778. Lesly Paterson of San Diego was the women’s Grizzly 75K winner, in 4:41:17.656.
In addition to National Ultra Endurance races, there were several hundred participants in the Big Bear MTB Gran Fondo, which tours the south shore trail system along the Skyline Trail. A total of 281 riders were on the start list for a variety of rides and races.
For complete results, visit www.teambigbear.com.
