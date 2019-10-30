One of the world’s biggest cross-country stages can be found on the Mt. San Antonio College campus in Walnut, California. On Oct. 25, Big Bear’s boys and girls cross-country teams competed on that stage with hundreds of other teams from around the country at the Mt. SAC Cross Country Invitational.
It was hot, which for some runners isn’t a problem. For Big Bear, it can often be a challenge. “That’s normal for us,” Big Bear head coach Jonathan Stiles said about the heat factor. “And there was thick dust everywhere.”
While the teams did not break into the top 10 at the meet, there were some individual accomplishments. Senior Gianni Roberts finished eighth in the sweepstakes race, clocking in at 15 minutes, 34 seconds. And sophomore Max Sannes was 11th, also breaking the 16-minute mark at 15:46. “Gianni ran well, PR’d by half a minute on the course,” Stiles said. “And Max ran amazing, especially since he looked tired all week leading up to the race.”
For the full story CLICK HERE
