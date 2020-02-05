With early February expecting more snow showers, the conditions and snowpack continue to improve as US Adaptive Recreation Center prepares for Ski-A-Thon 2020.
Registering or donating to the Ski-A-Thon can be done easily, quickly and securely at www.firstgiving.com/usarc/skiathon2020. You and your contacts can support the USARC programs that have changed the lives of thousands of children and kids-at-heart who are living with disabilities. Those who register to participate are eligible to win a 2020-21 season pass to Big Bear Mountain Resort.
Skiers and snowboarders are welcome to participate in the USARC fundraiser. Participants receive a Saturday lift ticket to Bear Mountain with line cutting privileges, a T-shirt, goody bag, lunch, adaptive equipment demo tent, opportunity drawings, and entrance to an aprés-ski party with refreshments, snacks and entertainment. Incentive prizes await top fundraisers. Refer to the Ski-A-Thon flyer at www.usarc.org for more details.
Your participation and the support of your sponsors enables the USARC to provide adaptive equipment and 1-to-1 instruction to hundreds of athletes every year where every lesson includes at least a partial scholarship.
Gather three of your winter sports-loving friends or family members and register online at www.firstgiving.com/usarc/skiathon2020. Then reach out to your connections to raise tax-deductible sponsorships in support of the USARC.
For those who can’t attend the fundraiser, consider making a donation to the event to help ensure its success, and the success of the people the USARC serves.
The USARC is at Bear Mountain, 43101 Goldmine Drive, Big Bear Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.