Big Bear’s head varsity boys basketball coach Bo Kent is all smiles these days. His Bears have switched into high gear, climbing in the Cross Valley League standings on a four-game winning streak.
“We had a great week,” Kent said about the Bears’ league wins over University Prep and Hesperia Christian. “They did a great job. It all starts with Bryant (Cliff). He’s just a rebounding machine. On the other end, they don’t realize how fast he is. And when they cover him, he’s able to get the ball to everyone else. We are a team that has a lot of trust in each other.”
With the two wins, the Bears improve to 11-11 overall and 6-2 in league. Entering the last week of January, Big Bear is a half-game out second place and one game behind CVL leader Excelsior with four games to play.
The Bears were scheduled to play Riverside Prep (6-20, 5-3) Jan. 28 at home. They are at CIMS (3-10, 2-6) on Friday, Jan. 31, then again in the home finale on Monday, Feb. 3. That game is senior night for the Bears. Tip off is at 6 p.m.
For the full story CLICK HERE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.