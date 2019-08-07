The 10th annual Tour de Big Bear is history. More than 2,200 people participated as riders. Another 400-plus served as volunteers to help keep the event running smoothly. Those volunteers were honored on Aug. 4 by the Big Bear Cycling Association with a luncheon at Wyatt’s Grill & Saloon.
So, everything is peachy keen, right? Not so, if you go by the grumblings, rumors and other comments flooding social media. Not all of Big Bear welcomed the event. There was even a sign reportedly posted on the side of the road in Fawnskin that stated “Keep Fawnskin Free of Spandex.”
The complaints? Too many, too rude, taking up and blocking the road.
There were also a few apologies to cyclists regarding speeding motorists. Two spots in particular were mentioned — Shay Road and Baldwin Lake Road, where motorists typically travel 50 mph or faster even though the speed limit is 35 or less.
Speeding on Big Bear roads seems to be a hobby these days. Sometimes it doesn’t feel safe when I’m in my car, much less on my bicycle. I’ve been tailgated, passed on the shoulder, honked at, cursed at and passed by other motorists in a reckless fashion because I refuse to go over the speed limit. Raise your hand if you’ve encountered this on Big Bear Boulevard between Stanfield Cutoff and Division Drive.
When it comes to the rules of the road, bicyclists and motorists are equally guilty. Many from both groups roll through stop signs and speed up to beat traffic signals. Many others obey the rules. Both sides have misconceptions about the law.
In 2017, a bipartisan bill to make it legal for bicyclists to treat stop signs as yield signs in California was pulled by the authors, Jay Obernolte and Phil Ting. So no, cyclists, it is not legal to roll through a stop sign in California. At least, not yet.
And for you motorists out there, nowhere in California law does it explicitly require bicyclists to ride single file.This is where California law is murky at best and open to many interpretations.
The bottom line is cyclists legally can use the same roads as motorists with the exception of toll bridges and interstate highways.
It’s time both sides stop pointing fingers and share the road. It begins with obeying the rules — motorists and cyclists alike. Who’s going to go first?
