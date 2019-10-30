As the Big Bear High School fall sports teams wind down for the season, the winter sports teams are getting ready to play.
Football and cross-country teams are still participating in their sports. The football team plays its final regular-season game Saturday, Nov. 2, with the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 10 Championships on the horizon Nov. 8. The cross-country teams seek their fourth straight Cross Valley League titles at the league finals Nov. 7 with the goal of qualifying for the CIF Southern Section Prelims on Nov. 15 and beyond.
Some of these same athletes will also participate in the winter prep season — either in basketball, soccer or wrestling. Some of these teams may be short-handed for the early part of the season until football and cross-country seasons are completed.
What’s in store for Big Bear’s winter sports teams? The boys basketball team finished second in the Cross Valley League last year. Expected to play this season are senior guards Bryant Cliff, Jordan Randle and Michael Barrett. Junior Quaid McLinn could be the man in the middle at center.
After winning three straight Cross Valley League titles, the Big Bear girls basketball team attempts a four-peat in 2019-20. Top returners include seniors Kylie Avila, Alexis Berg and Siena Hermon, along with juniors Hailey McGivney, Paula Kennedy and Elizabeth Rodriguez.
The Big Bear girls soccer team finished second last season. The Lady Bears are expected to return a strong nucleus from that squad with goalkeeper Sydney Peterson, midfielders Ana Melissa and Jenna Fagan, defender Ashley Griffiths, and forwards Macy Egerer and Yesika Gonzalez.
The boys soccer team will start the season with a new coach, Fredy Diaz, who takes over the young program as the fourth head coach in five years. Tryouts are expected to be completed and roster set by the end of this week. The Bears finished fourth in league in 2019.
The wrestling team looks to rebound in the Cross Valley League after finishing second in 2019. Top returning wrestlers include Riley Powell and Markus Napolitano.
The Big Bear Grizzly will take an in-depth look at each team when the season openers for each program are closer on the schedule.
