Summer break is over for some Big Bear High School students. Even more will see their summer end next week.
Athletes start practices in a variety of fall prep sports programs this week and next. For the volleyball team, this week is volleyball camp at the high school from 8:30 to 11 a.m. through Friday, July 19. It’s open to incoming freshmen and high school girls who want to play volleyball.
Volleyball tryouts take place next week — July 22-26 as serious workouts begin for the 2019 season. The first competition is the Blackhawk Tournament on Aug. 17.
The high school cross-country teams began practice July 15 at Big Bear Middle School. The Alumni Race is July 31 at approximately 6:30 p.m. at Pine Knot Campground. The program hosts Ryan Hall’s Conquer the Wall 1-mile climb Aug. 10 at Snow Summit. The cross-country teams — defending Cross Valley League champs — host the first league race on Sept. 10.
The Big Bear football program begins workouts Monday, July 22, as the Bears begin their quest for a fourth straight Cross Valley League title. The Bears open the 2019 season at home Aug. 24 against Victor Valley.
All athletes must complete physicals prior to attending and participating in practice.
This fall season marks my 17th year covering Big Bear High School sports for the Big Bear Grizzly. Covering high school sports is unique in the world of news reporting. And in a small town like Big Bear, it’s even more unique. Unlike the newspapers in Victorville and San Bernardino where they have several schools in their coverage area, we are lucky to be able to focus on one school.
As a weekly newspaper, timely sports coverage is a challenge. In the past few years, the Big Bear Grizzly has written post-game stories for the website www.bigbeargrizzly.net as well as features for the print edition. We’ve added coverage via social media utilizing Twitter, Instagram and the Grizzly’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/BigBearGrizzlySports).
We encourage our readers to follow us on social media and regularly check our website for results. Big Bear High School sports coverage isn’t just for Wednesdays anymore.
