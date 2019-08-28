Football season is here and the Grizzly’s football contest is all new and exciting. At least I am of a mind to think that way.
The Grizzly has moved into the 21st century with the Big Bear Grizzly U-Pick-Em Football Challenge. It’s all done online to make things easier for participants as well as streamline results.
The contest begins this week, so if you haven’t signed up yet, go online to PickEm.BigBearGrizzly.net and sign up. Then make your picks each week and see how you stack up against your opponents. There is no charge to play, so what are you waiting for?
Speaking of football, my alma mater, Lamar University, kicks off the season on Thursday, Aug. 29. That’s right, Thursday. It’s against an NAIA team, Bethel University, that went 10-1 in 2018. Lamar is a NCAA FCS team that plays in the Southland Conference. Big games on the horizon for Lamar include a home game
Sept. 7 against Mississippi Valley State then what I like to call a money game at Texas A&M on Sept. 14. It’s a money game because, with little hope of being competitive, the Cardinals play a team like the Aggies for a share of the gate and a bit of national exposure.
Of course, there are bigger college games on Aug. 29 with UCLA at Cincinnati topping the list along with Texas State at No. 12 Texas A&M and No. 14 Utah at BYU. Friday’s biggest game isn’t Tulsa at No. 18 Michigan State. I see No. 19 Wisconsin at South Florida and Colorado State vs. Colorado as key games on that day.
Of course, Saturday, Aug. 31, brings a long list of games. The one I’m most interested in is the No. 11 Oregon at No. 16 Auburn.
And don’t forget the No. 4 Oklahoma Sooners hosting the University of Houston on Sunday,
Sept. 1.
It’s still the preseason in the NFL, so those games are pure entertainment value and otherwise meaningless, unless of course you are a rookie trying to make a team.
And if you feel like there is too much football, you can always watch my favorite spectator sport — MLB baseball.
Anyway, welcome to football season. Make it interesting by joining the Grizzly’s online football contest.
