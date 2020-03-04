It’s been six years since I had knee replacement surgery, and for most of that time I avoided strapping on a pair of skis. That is, until family came to visit during the Christmas holiday.
My nephew and his daughter were visiting from Austin, Texas, and neither had ever been skiing or snowboarding before. They wanted to try skiing so despite my trepidation, as I mentioned in this column back in December, I signed all three of us up for ski lessons.
Now, I am not a beginning skier by any means, but being a native Texan, my skiing experience was relegated to week-long trips to Colorado every winter. I got into the habit then that I would take lessons my first day of every trip. Call it a refresher course, if you will.
This time, with that six-year hiatus staring me in the face, I signed up for beginner lessons. Besides, I wanted to stay with the rest of the family.
All I have to say is that for me at least skiing is like riding a bicycle. The basic skill came back quickly after I gained confidence in my fake knee. I was asked at least once by the Bear Mountain instructor why I was taking beginner lessons when I could be up on the mountain actually skiing. I was happy to stay where I was.
For those of you who may have had knee, ankle or even back surgery, but were good skiers prior to the injury, I would say don’t give it up if you love it. I thought my skiing days were over. And despite the fact my orthopedic surgeon tried to convince me that my knee could handle skiing much better than running, I have been hesitant to try.
While my time is limited for the rest of the season with other commitments, I hope to be able to spend some free time next winter on the slopes. Add that to hiking and cycling in the summer and a round of golf or two in-between, and my goal is to be more active in 2020.
I admit you won’t see me sliding down Geronimo anytime in the near (or distant) future, but you may find me on Easy Street at Bear or Summit Run at Snow Summit. And I will stick to skiing, thank you very much, despite the lift operator’s encouragement on Christmas morning to try snowboarding.
I may be more willing to try skiing again, but I’m not crazy.
