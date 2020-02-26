There may be patches of snow on the ground, but spring is in the air in Big Bear. Spring sports time, that is.
The 2019-20 winter prep sports seasons came to a close
Feb. 22 at the CIF Southern Section Girls Wrestling Championships in Beaumont. So, what’s next?
The baseball, softball and track teams have begun their seasons. The boys golf team is set to begin play on March 2. Big Bear teams are young with only four seniors on the varsity baseball team and three seniors on the varsity softball team. The girls track team is young, with one senior, while the boys’ team features nine seniors on the roster.
As of press time, the boys golf roster was still being finalized, but is expected to be young after losing four seniors from 2019 to graduation.
The baseball team is small in numbers with 10 players on the official roster as the season begins. The Bears went 2-1 in the first week of play, sweeping San Bernardino 12-2 and 10-0 on Feb. 22.
The softball team is 1-2, beating Desert Mirage 16-5 on Feb. 19 for their first win of the season.
Every year, baseball and softball teams spend the first month of the season on the road because of winter conditions in Big Bear. This year, the teams have been able to practice on their fields instead of being stuck in the gym because of a lack of snow in January and most of February.
And, of course, the golf and track teams are perpetually on the road since Bear Mountain Golf Course isn’t open yet and there is no regulation track at the high school or anywhere in Big Bear for that matter.
Big Bear spring sports teams are true road warriors. Road trips are the norm, with long hours and late nights on game days. Add to that all the homework and classwork these student-athletes must keep up, and you have a group of young teens with a lot of responsibility resting on their shoulders. For the most part, they handle it well.
The Big Bear Grizzly spring prep sports coverage kicks into high gear in March. Keep up with the Bears at www.bigbeargrizzly.net and the Grizzly’s Facebook sports page at
www.facebook.com/BigBearGrizzlySports.
