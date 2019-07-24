Ten days. That is all that’s left to get ready for the Tour de Big Bear and the more than 2,000 cyclists expected to participate in the 10th annual event.
It’s amazing to think that 10 years have gone by since that first Tour de Big Bear. It was 2010, the year the Amgen Tour of California first completed a stage in the Valley. The fledgling Big Bear Cycling Association, led by Craig Smith, decided to host an event for cyclists interested in having a Tour experience. That inaugural Tour de Big Bear didn’t attract very many, but it wasn’t long before Smith’s dream of a premier ride in Big Bear became a reality.
In the years since that small ride, the Tour de Big Bear has grown by leaps and bounds. The Big Bear Cycling Association took the lead in developing the event, but unending support by the Big Bear community — cyclists, businesses and other nonprofit groups — helped make this truly one of the best road rides in the Southland.
This year, in celebration of the ride’s 10th anniversary, club president Chris Barnes hopes to see more Big Bear riders on the course, especially children. The first 10K, or 6.2-mile ride, is being offered for beginning riders and youngsters who want to participate in the Tour yet don’t have the stamina to ride around the lake or farther. Big Bear kids with a student ID can ride the 10K for a discounted price of $10. Email Barnes at
bigbearcyclingassociation@gmail.com to get the promotion code for advance registration.
Every year, cyclists who participate in the ride show their appreciation. They thank the volunteers at every stop. They say “thank you” to law enforcement who help keep them safe on the road. They stay overnight, shop and dine in Big Bear and go to other events in the Valley including the Renaissance Faire and Music in the Mountains.
The benefits don’t stop there. Money raised from the Tour de Big Bear goes back to the community in a variety of ways — trail improvements, support for youth sports teams, bicycle safety programs for the schools and more.
The Tour de Big Bear truly is a community event.
There are those who will never be happy to see a crowd of cyclists on the roads. But the benefits to the Valley greatly outweigh the temporary inconvenience. It’s time to celebrate what cycling has done for Big Bear Valley.
