Run 100 miles at elevation? No problem for Rod Farvard of San Francisco.
Farvard smashed the course record to win the 2019 Kodiak 100 Ultra Marathon in Big Bear Aug. 17. Farvard, who was competing in his first 100-mile race, crossed the finish line 19 hours and 31 minutes and 59 seconds.
Farvard not only crushed the course, he crushed the competition, finishing more than two hours ahead of second-place finisher Malcolm Suarez.
Farvard earned a first-place prize of $1,500.
More than 155 runners started the race considered of the more challenging 100-mile races in the country. Eighty-five completed the 100-mile course.
Maria Rivera won the women’s title in the 100-mile ultra marathon, turning in a time of 28:06:52. Rivera collected $1,500 for her first-place finish.
Joshua Moore won the 50-mile race in 9:38:02 while Katie Asmuth won the women’s 50-miler in 9:40:30.
Aubrey Myjuer was the 50K winner. Nayeli De La Torre was the women’s 50K winner. For complete results, visit www.kodiak10.org.
100-mile men — 1, Rod Farvard, 19:31:59; 2, Malcom Suarez, 21:42:07; 3, Tony Torres, 22:57:53; 4, Michael Carilli, 23:23:33; 5, Miguel Lara, 23:35:44; 6, Paul Sinclair, 24:20:05; 7, Michael Jimenez, 24:38:18; 8, Lindsay Hamoudi, 25:20:35; 9, Charlie Detar, 25:21:17; 10, Oswaldo Lopez, 25:38:25.
100-mile women — 1, Maria Rivera, 28:06:52; 2, Heather Huggins, 30:15:06; 3, Emily Lobacz, 31:24:42; 4, Tomomi Sekinoe, 34:10:58; 5, Vivian Lee, 35:15:51; 6, Maria Poso, 35:16:18; 7, Vanessa Jones, 35:23:46; 8, Soo Jung lim, 35:31:45; 9, Mary Walker, 35:33:19; 10, Gemma Bachmann, 35:35:57.
50-mile overall — 1, Joshua Moore, 9:38:02; 2, Katie Asmuth (f), 9:40:30; 3, Eric Triplett, 10:41:22; 4, Edward Stanila, 10:56:20; 5, Tracy Moore, 11:09:48; 6, Paige Clarke (f), 11:11:37; 7, Jason Fazio, 11:14:12; 8, Alex Suchey, 11:28:28; 9, Sarah McMahon (f), 11:28:48; 10, Kevin Kramer, 11:31:07.
50K overall — 1, Aubrey Myjuer, 5:13:17; 2, Joel Frost-Tift, 5:44:36; 3, Roberto Vargas, 6:00:31; 4, Robert Verhees, 6:06:56; 5, Jesse James, 6:42:59; 6, Nayeli De La Torre (f), 6:48:04; 7, Grant Lastovica, 6:49:01; 8, Mike Gibbons, 6:50:34; 9, Nathan Cogswell, 6:51:58; 10, Marco Amselem, 6:52:50.
