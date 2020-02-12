Spartan, the world’s largest endurance brand, has partnered with established trail running events around the globe to create the Spartan Trail World Championship. The global series includes six events, each with their own place in trail running history, covering four continents. Kodiak Big Bear is the North American event Aug. 14-15.
There is a total prize purse of $270,000 for trail run (49K or less) and Trail Ultra (50K or greater) distances. This is a dramatic expansion of the brand’s Spartan Trail event series, traditional trail running races that launched in five countries in 2019.
Each partner race was carefully selected because of its history, challenging terrain and magnificent settings. Destinations in the inaugural Spartan Trail World Championship include the Patagonia Run in Argentina April 3-4; the Lavaredo Ultra Trail event in Cortina, Italy, June 25-27; the Fjallmaraton in Aré, Sweden, July 25-Aug. 1; the Kodiak Big Bear 100 Aug. 14-15; the La Ruta Trail in Costa Rica on Nov. 14; and the Transgrancanaria Gran Canaria in the Canary Islands, Spain, March 4-8 in 2021. Still to be announced is the Asia Pacific race.
For more on this story including an interview with Kodiak executive director Susie Schmelzer, see the story in the Feb. 19 issue of the Big Bear Grizzly.
