Susie Schmelzer and Harald Zundel’s dedication running Big Bear’s annual Kodiak Ultra Marathon event has paid off big time. Spartan, the world’s largest endurance brand, has tapped Kodiak to be the North American race in its new Spartan Trail World Championship this year.
Don’t let the Spartan name fool you. This is hard-core trail running, not an endurance race with obstacles, Schmelzer said. “Trail running is a totally different vibe,” Schmelzer said. “They want to do things the right way. And they have the resources to put into these events. This is exciting for the North American trail running market.”
The Spartan Trail World Championship will feature six events, each with their own place in trail running history and covering four continents. The Kodiak race is Aug. 14 and 15.
Other races in the championship include the Patagonia Run in Argentina April 3-4, the Lavaredo Ultra Trail event in Cortina, Italy, on June 25-27, the Fjallmaraton in Aré, Sweden, July 25-Aug. 1, the La Ruta Trail in Costa Rica on Nov. 14, and the Transgrancanaria Gran Canaria in the Spanish Canary Islands March 4-8, 2021. Still to be announced is the Asia Pacific race.
