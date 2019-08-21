Race co-director Susie Schmelzer couldn’t be happier. The 2019 Kodiak 100 Ultra Marathon event Aug. 16-18 attracted the biggest field ever with more than 500 athletes running the challenging Big Bear trails.
The 50-mile and 50K races were sell-outs, Schmelzer said. “And we had over 150 100-milers start,” she said.
Rod Farvard of San Francisco set a course record in the 100-mile race.
Schmelzer said the event wouldn’t be a success without all the volunteers who helped. “We had Search & Rescue, the Trails Foundation, the Interact Club and Miss Big Bear princesses,” Schmelzer said. “We had nearly 200 volunteers from a variety of organizations.”
Proceeds from a pancake breakfast go to Big Bear Middle School programs. Big Bear Search & Rescue and the Big Bear Valley Trails Foundation will also receive donations from event proceeds, Schmelzer said. “It’s super important for us to give back to the community,” she said.
For more information about the Kodiak 100 Ultra Marathons, visit www.kodiak100.org.
—Kathy Portie
