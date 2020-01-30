Girls wrestling
Big Bear wrestlers earned spots in the upcoming CIF Southern Section Regional Qualifying Varsity Tournament after turning in solid performances in the Desert Sky League Finals Jan. 29 in Adelanto.
Junior Brittney Atkin continued her string of impressive wins by claiming the title in the 143-pound weight class. Atkin pinned all of her opponents within 30 seconds of each match with no points scored against her throughout the day.
Junior Riley Schetter also qualified for regionals with a second-place finish in the 170-pound weight class, losing by one point to the Excelsior wrestler in the finals.
“This was the first Sky Valley girls final ever,” Big Bear coach Eric Seaman said. “I’m very proud.”
Atkin and Schetter will compete in the CIF Southern Section Central Regional Qualifying Tournament Feb. 15 at Corona High Schoo. Wrestling begins at 10 a.m. in the all-day tournament. Finals are at 7:15 p.m.
The top eight finishers in each weight class will advance to the CIF Southern Section Championships set for Feb. 21-22 in Beaumont. Top eight finishers in that tournament advance to the CIF State Championships in Bakersfield Feb. 27-29.
Girls soccer
The Lady Bears lost to Cross Valley League leader University Prep 6-1 in a CVL match Jan. 29 in Victorville.
University Prep (12-5-3, 3-0-2) came out quickly, scoring 3 minutes into the game. The Jaguars led 3-0 at halftime.
Angela Clearwater scored on an assist from Ashley Griffiths in the second half for Big Bear’s only score. University Prep was led by Arianna Wiscowiche’s hat trick.
With two games remaining in the regular season, University Prep leads the league with 11 points. The Academy for Academic Excellence (8-8-4, 2-2-2) and CIMS (4-3-2, 2-2-2) are tied for second with 8 points. Big Bear (8-3-9, 0-1-5) is in fourth place with 5 points and Riverside Prep (3-6-5, 0-2-3) is in fifth with 3 points.
The Lady Bears play at Riverside Prep Friday, Jan. 31, at 3 p.m. and are at home against CIMS Monday, Feb. 3, at 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.